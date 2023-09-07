To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy seeks help to fix submarine support network problems

7th September 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The USN has problems getting its SSNs through their maintenance cycles. Lack of sufficient parts and shipyard capacity means fewer boats are getting to sea. (Photo: USN)

The US Navy has released a Request for Information (RFI) to gather information about developing capabilities to support its submarine programmes.

A spokesperson from the US Navy told Shephard that the RFI 'seeks information on targeted submarine new construction and sustainment efforts, specifically evaluating for capacity and manufacturing, or reverse engineering capabilities to support the navy’s submarine programmes'.

The spokesperson explained that the RFI is looking for capabilities to 'refurbish or produce low-volume parts for new construction on an as-needed or/and ongoing basis; provide reverse engineering support for obsolete components; [and] manufacture and/or overhaul targeted submarine components'.

The RFI was published by the Blue Forge Alliance (BFA), the navy’s non-profit integrator for the submarine industrial base, in August and it is

