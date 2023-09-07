US Navy seeks help to fix submarine support network problems

A spokesperson from the US Navy told Shephard that the RFI 'seeks information on targeted submarine new construction and sustainment efforts, specifically evaluating for capacity and manufacturing, or reverse engineering capabilities to support the navy’s submarine programmes'.

The spokesperson explained that the RFI is looking for capabilities to 'refurbish or produce low-volume parts for new construction on an as-needed or/and ongoing basis; provide reverse engineering support for obsolete components; [and] manufacture and/or overhaul targeted submarine components'.

The RFI was published by the Blue Forge Alliance (BFA), the navy’s non-profit integrator for the submarine industrial base, in August and it is