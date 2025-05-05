US Navy expands GARC sUSV deployment

The US Navy has been expanding the operation worldwide of the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) small, unmanned surface vehicle (sUSV). The approach aligns with the Navigation Plan 2024 (Project 33) and its determination to accelerate the integration of robotic and autonomous systems into the branch’s inventory up until 2027.

Currently in full-rate production with the service, the platform will be deployed this year in operations and military exercises in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia, according to BlackSea Technologies, the platform’s supplier.

Speaking to Shephard, BlackSea chief strategy officer Jason Lamb explained that GARC would also be used by the US