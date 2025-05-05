To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy expands GARC sUSV deployment

5th May 2025 - 13:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Tampa, Florida

RSS

Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts. (Photo: BlackSea Technologies)

The small, unmanned surface vehicle will operate this year in multiple operations and military exercises worldwide.

The US Navy has been expanding the operation worldwide of the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) small, unmanned surface vehicle (sUSV). The approach aligns with the Navigation Plan 2024 (Project 33) and its determination to accelerate the integration of robotic and autonomous systems into the branch’s inventory up until 2027.

Currently in full-rate production with the service, the platform will be deployed this year in operations and military exercises in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia, according to BlackSea Technologies, the platform’s supplier.

Speaking to Shephard, BlackSea chief strategy officer Jason Lamb explained that GARC would also be used by the US

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us