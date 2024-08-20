To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Replicator drone programme enters second year facing uncertainties and challenges

20th August 2024 - 15:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US Army's 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment tests a swarm of 40 drones. (Photo: US Army)

To date, it is unclear to what extent the effort advanced. In order to progress, it also needs to address issues related to budget, doctrine and integration.

The UD DoD is facing several challenges in progressing with the Replicator programme as it enters its second year. Although the Pentagon, its services and agencies claim to have advanced with this effort, its future remains clouded by issues relating to budget, doctrine and integration.

Launched on 28 August 2023, the initiative was planned to field thousands of attritable, autonomous systems across multiple domains before the end of 2025 to better compete with China.

Nearly one year later, the extent of its progress remains unclear as the DoD has disclosed little information on the number of solutions fielded as well as on

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

