To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Coast Guard sets sail in search of robotics and CUAS capabilities

22nd August 2025 - 13:19 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A Coast Guard officer deploys a drone from the USCG Cutter Blackfin. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The USCG has been increasing efforts to accelerate the process to develop, procure, deploy and sustain autonomous and counter-uncrewed systems across its fleet.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has been rapidly progressing with its plans to increase the use of autonomous and counter-robotic capabilities. In line with its Force Design 2028 (FD 2028) strategy, the service has taken multiple measures in the last few months to accelerate the process to acquire and field those types of solutions.

“Robotics and autonomous systems are anticipated to revolutionise Coast Guard operations, leading to significant impacts to securing our border, facilitating commerce and responding to contingencies,” the service claimed in a recent press release.

The most recent USCG step taken in this direction was the announcement of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us