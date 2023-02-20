US at-sea hypersonic capability moves closer with contract award

The USN has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth more than $2 billion (if all options are exercised) to integrate the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system onto Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers (DDGs).

CPS is a hypersonic boost-glide weapon system with high survivability against enemy defences.

'Lockheed Martin continues to advance hypersonic strike capability for the United States through this new contract,' said Steve Layne, vice president of hypersonic strike weapon systems at the company. 'Early design work is already under way.'

As prime contractor Lockheed Martin will provide launcher systems, weapon controls, All Up Rounds (AURs) and platform integration support for the DDGs.

Major subcontractors include Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics Mission Systems, and the programme is intended to field sea-based hypersonic strike capability to the navy by the mid-2020s.

The contract also covers additional AURs plus canisters for the US Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) testing, training and tactical employment.