US Air Force launches prototype hypersonic missile from B-52 bomber

16th December 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A B-52H Stratofortress carrying an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). (Photo: USAF)

The weapon is designed to allow the US to target high-value, time-sensitive targets in contested environments.

On December 9, the USAF successfully released the first All-Up-Round AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) from a B-52H Stratofortress.

The test marked the first launch of a prototype operational missile, with indications showing all test objectives were met.

Following release from the 412th Test Wing B-52H, the ARRW missile reached hypersonic speeds, completed its flight path, and detonated.

The ARRW team has successfully designed and tested the air-launched hypersonic missile in just five years.

The USAF aims for the weapon to be operational in the autumn of 2023.

