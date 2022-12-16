US Air Force launches prototype hypersonic missile from B-52 bomber
On December 9, the USAF successfully released the first All-Up-Round AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) from a B-52H Stratofortress.
The test marked the first launch of a prototype operational missile, with indications showing all test objectives were met.
Following release from the 412th Test Wing B-52H, the ARRW missile reached hypersonic speeds, completed its flight path, and detonated.
The ARRW team has successfully designed and tested the air-launched hypersonic missile in just five years.
The USAF aims for the weapon to be operational in the autumn of 2023.
More from Air Warfare
-
US Navy contracts BAE for next-generation aircraft survivability system
BAE's Smart D2 technology supports the USN's conversion from round to square countermeasures.
-
European helicopter modernisation advances in Latvia and Czech Republic
Latvia has received its first UH-60M helicopter, while the Czech Republic has taken delivery of support equipment for its UH-1Y and AH-1Z fleets.
-
Turkish indigenous fighter jet TF-X to be built at rate of two per month by 2029
First deliveries of the TF-X jet fighter will take place in 2028, according to the CEO of manufacturer Turkish Aerospace. Meanwhile the Bayraktar Kizilelma uncrewed combat aircraft programme is running ahead of its original schedule.
-
FCAS ready to move to next phase, says Airbus
Following slow progress on the Franco-German Future Combat Air System programme, developers are ready to formally advance to a significant stage of the project.
-
How the US Army’s FLRAA decision can affect other helicopter programmes
Following the award of the US Army’s largest helicopter procurement in decades to the Bell V-280, questions remain as to what this means for the US's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft competition and helicopter procurement elsewhere.