US Air Force launches prototype hypersonic missile from B-52 bomber

On December 9, the USAF successfully released the first All-Up-Round AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) from a B-52H Stratofortress.

The test marked the first launch of a prototype operational missile, with indications showing all test objectives were met.

Following release from the 412th Test Wing B-52H, the ARRW missile reached hypersonic speeds, completed its flight path, and detonated.

Related Articles

B-52: new training options for an old bomber detailed at I/ITSEC 2022

US Air Force inches closer to hypersonic capability

India takes a step towards hypersonic capability

The ARRW team has successfully designed and tested the air-launched hypersonic missile in just five years.

The USAF aims for the weapon to be operational in the autumn of 2023.