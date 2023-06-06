To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US and UK contract Kratos for Submarine Ballistic Missile Reentry Systems material testing

6th June 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A Trident missile is fired from the UK RN submarine HMS Vanguard. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The US and UK have contracted Kratos Southern Research Engineering Division (SRE) for thermo-mechanical, high-heat, high-sheer re-entry material testing worth up to almost $47 million.

The testing is for thermal protection system materials used in ballistic missiles.

According to an initial contract notice, the first $8.6 million purchase covers a 60/40 split between the USN and UK, respectively.

Kratos SRE will conduct mechanical and aerothermal ground testing of the materials in ballistic re-entry and re-entry-like environments.

The testing will support the technical efforts of the US and UK with oversight by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s (NSWCDD) re-entry systems office.

Work includes sample preparation, instrumentation, testing and the gathering of thermo-mechanical data on materials at extremely high temperatures.

The work requires the ability to test and collect data at maximum temperatures of over 3,000 degrees Celsius.

Both the US and UK operate the Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile (TLAM) from their submarines as well as Trident nuclear missiles.

