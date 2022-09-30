UK chases new countermeasure system for current and future submarines
The UK MoD is looking for a provider to develop a supply a countermeasure system for its Astute- Vanguard-, Dreadnought- and SSN(R)-class submarines under a £100 million ($110.5 million) contract opportunity.
The new system, to be known as the Next Generation Countermeasure (NGCM), falls under the MoD's broader Underwater Defensive Aid Suite delivery programme.
The contract winner will cover trials and testing, combat systems integration, an initial support solution, follow-on training packages, post-design services and other work over an estimated initial six-year contract period.
The solution will be fielded on the RN's in-service Astute-class SSNs and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Delays hit Finland’s Squadron 2020 corvette project
Finland's naval modernisation effort faces delays as its new corvette programme moves to the right.
-
Sun sets on more Ticonderoga-class cruisers
Only two-thirds of the vessels in the Ticonderoga class remain in service with the USN after two more cruisers were decommissioned last week.