UK chases new countermeasure system for current and future submarines

The UK MoD is looking for a provider to develop a supply a countermeasure system for its Astute- Vanguard-, Dreadnought- and SSN(R)-class submarines under a £100 million ($110.5 million) contract opportunity.

The new system, to be known as the Next Generation Countermeasure (NGCM), falls under the MoD's broader Underwater Defensive Aid Suite delivery programme.

The contract winner will cover trials and testing, combat systems integration, an initial support solution, follow-on training packages, post-design services and other work over an estimated initial six-year contract period.

The solution will be fielded on the RN's in-service Astute-class SSNs and