Ukraine-UK naval projects still on despite Russian invasion

Model of Babcock's Protector-based vessel for Ukraine. (Photo: Harry Lye)

The Ukrainian Parliament ratified an agreement for naval projects in late January.

The UK and Ukraine are continuing to work on a joint project to improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy, Shephard can reveal.

A UK government spokesperson told Shephard: ‘Following the Russian invasion, the UK is supporting Ukraine with both defensive and humanitarian aid.

‘Work on Ukrainian Naval Capabilities Enhancement Projects [UNCEP] continues.’

Under UNCEP, the UK is providing Kyiv with export finance loans to cover the procurement of ships, missiles, and improvements of naval facilities. The value of UK export finance offered to Ukraine for naval projects and other programmes increased to £3.5 billion ($4.65 billion) in December 2021, according to the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

The UNCEP programme covers two former RN Sandown-class minehunters, HMS Blyth and HMS Ramsey; the joint production of eight fast attack missile craft; the development of a modern frigate capability; the supply of missiles; and naval infrastructure development.

In the opening stage of the invasion, which began on 24 February, Russian forces are reported to have targeted Ukrainian naval infrastructure, including the port of Ochakiv.

Footage taken on the ground showed damage to naval vessels.

Before the invasion, the fledgeling Ukrainian Navy was still suffering from the effects of the 2014 annexation of Crimea, which saw much of its fleet seized by the Russians.

Since the invasion of Ukraine began, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suspended commercial activity at the country’s ports and Kyiv has accused Russian forces of hitting several commercial vessels.

Ahead of the invasion, Russia amassed a sizeable naval force in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian officials claim the opening wave of attacks included around 30 Kalibr land-attack cruise missile strikes, and the UK MoD claimed on 26 February that Russian naval infantry forces probably conducted amphibious landings around Melitopol and Mariupol.

Ukraine has requested that Turkey use its powers under the Montreux Convention to cut off warship access to the Black Sea by blocking passage through the Bosphorous and Dardanelles.