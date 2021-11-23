Island-class patrol boats arrive in Ukraine

LLTM funding increases again for LHA 9
Latest long-lead materials contract will support construction of the fourth America-class assault ship.
Two former US Coast Guard Island-class patrol boats destined for the Ukrainian Navy have arrived at the port of Odessa.
The Ukrainian Navy announced the arrival of the two cutters in a 23 November Facebook post, adding that the pair would soon begin operations in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.
Ukrainian sailors recently completed training with the US Coast Guard, readying them to operate the Island-class boats.
Delivery of the boats builds on years of support from the US into developing Ukraine’s military capabilities following the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea.
The Island-class boats have been supplied to Ukraine under the US Excess Defence Articles programme, typically used to modernise partner armed forces with surplus US defence equipment.
According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Ukraine has requested a total of five Island-class boats, including the four already delivered.
Last week, Shephard reported on progress on UK efforts to support Ukraine’s naval development in the form of loans worth up to £1.7 billion ($2.29 billion), to cover the procurement of second-hand Sandown-class minehunters, eight new missile ships, the development of naval bases, a frigate capability, and weapons.
The fix comes after the USN halted deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship due to a class-wide flaw in the design.
An Offshore Patrol Vessel at home in the Indo-Pacific...
South Korea is building three additional minesweepers, with the first recently handed over to the navy.
Alsace is one of two air defence versions of the FREMM frigate for France.
It is hoped hybrid powertrain solutions could cut the emissions of RN and RFA vessels by 20-40% by 2030.