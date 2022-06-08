UDT 2022: Spear details submarine-launched Ninox 103 UAS

SpearUAV unveiled its encapsulated submarine-to-air Ninox 103 loitering UAS at the UDT event in Rotterdam on 7-9 June.

The system offers submarines the ability to launch a UAV for enhanced situational awareness and can use AI to classify targets automatically.

Ninox 103 offers a 10km range and can carry a 1kg payload in flight for 45min.

The system allows submarines to see beyond the sea-level image, usually provided by surfacing to periscope depth or through optronic arrays.

Once released from a submarine, the launch of the device can also be delayed to enhance its effect or allow a boat to