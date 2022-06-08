To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UDT 2022: Spear details submarine-launched Ninox 103 UAS

8th June 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in Rotterdam

RSS

Graphic of the Spear Ninox 103 being released from a submarine. (Image: Spear)

A new UAS solution offers submarines an aerial picture beyond what is typically provided by protruding masts.

SpearUAV unveiled its encapsulated submarine-to-air Ninox 103 loitering UAS at the UDT event in Rotterdam on 7-9 June.

The system offers submarines the ability to launch a UAV for enhanced situational awareness and can use AI to classify targets automatically.

Ninox 103 offers a 10km range and can carry a 1kg payload in flight for 45min.

The system allows submarines to see beyond the sea-level image, usually provided by surfacing to periscope depth or through optronic arrays.

Once released from a submarine, the launch of the device can also be delayed to enhance its effect or allow a boat to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us