UDT 2022: Spear details submarine-launched Ninox 103 UAS
SpearUAV unveiled its encapsulated submarine-to-air Ninox 103 loitering UAS at the UDT event in Rotterdam on 7-9 June.
The system offers submarines the ability to launch a UAV for enhanced situational awareness and can use AI to classify targets automatically.
Ninox 103 offers a 10km range and can carry a 1kg payload in flight for 45min.
The system allows submarines to see beyond the sea-level image, usually provided by surfacing to periscope depth or through optronic arrays.
Once released from a submarine, the launch of the device can also be delayed to enhance its effect or allow a boat to
