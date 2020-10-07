SpearUAV grows its Ninox family

Save this for later

Will mini-UAV deliver immediate ISTAR capabilities to the individual soldier?

SpearUAV has added a handheld version of its Ninox 40 ruggedised ISTAR UAV, which in turn is part of a broader family of systems.

Ninox 40 Handheld offers an instant launch capability and provides immediate intelligence capabilities to all kinds of tactical unit, the Israeli company announced on 7 ...