ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Mazagon Dock team up for INS Shankush overhaul
India’s state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will overhaul and modernise Indian submarine INS Shankush.
Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will be responsible for supplying selected systems, equipment and components as well as for on-site technical support and pressure hull inspection.
The cooperation between the two companies follows a MoU signed in June this year for the local construction of submarines for the Indian Navy as part of India’s effort to meet India’s Project 751 requirement.
INS Shankush is one of four HDW Class 209 Type 1500 (Shishumar class) boats in service with the Indian Navy. It entered service in 1986 and the three-year refit programme is likely to take the boat through to 2030.
The two companies began working together in the 1980s for the construction of four diesel-electric submarines with the first two boats built in Germany and the second two at the Mazagon facility in India.
In 2018 the companies signed an agreement to work together on the medium life refit certification of first of class INS Shishumar which is expected to extend the life of the boat for a decade and sea trials of the submarine are expected this year.
