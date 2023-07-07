Amidst a numbers crisis, India to refit an ageing Type 209 submarine

On 30 June, the Indian MoD awarded Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) an INR27.25 billion ($332 million) contract for a medium refit of INS Shankush. This Type 209/1500 submarine, built by HDW in Kiel in 1984, is to return to service in 2026.

The Indian Navy’s (IN) shrinking submarine fleet, while neighbours China and Pakistan expand theirs, has shaken the MoD from its state of apathy.

However, the decision to retrofit Shankush has left many nervous, given that the life of a conventional submarine is typically 24-28 years. Over time, compression and decompression result in structural weakness.

While