To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Amidst a numbers crisis, India to refit an ageing Type 209 submarine

7th July 2023 - 09:30 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

INS Shankush was the second Type 209 built for the Indian Navy. It was commissioned on 20 November 1986. (Photo: MDL)

With no apparent progress in place for obtaining new batches of submarines, India is resorting to upgrading its older boats.

On 30 June, the Indian MoD awarded Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) an INR27.25 billion ($332 million) contract for a medium refit of INS Shankush. This Type 209/1500 submarine, built by HDW in Kiel in 1984, is to return to service in 2026.

The Indian Navy’s (IN) shrinking submarine fleet, while neighbours China and Pakistan expand theirs, has shaken the MoD from its state of apathy.

However, the decision to retrofit Shankush has left many nervous, given that the life of a conventional submarine is typically 24-28 years. Over time, compression and decompression result in structural weakness.

While

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us