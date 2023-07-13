Thales nets £169 million contract for Dreadnought submarine masts

This is a featured Premium News article, free to access this week.

The mast provides the submarine's above-water picture, combining visual sensors, electronic warfare and communications capabilities into a single package.

The company is already on contract to provide the Sonar 2076 system for Dreadnought, which comprises the boat's bow, flank, fin, and towed arrays,

The new award continues a 100-year trend of equipping RN submarines with Thales-produced periscopes or optronic masts.

Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: 'This is a clear investment in maintaining the United Kingdom's nuclear deterrent.

'By providing the 'eyes' of the new Dreadnought-class submarine, this technology will play a key role in keeping the country safe.'

Thales UK CEO Alex Cresswell said the company was proud to be supplying the 'eyes and ears' of the new Dreadnought submarines.

'The boat build, led by BAE Systems and partners, will be another milestone showcase of UK engineering skills and innovation.

'It is an incredibly exciting time for the Submarine Service and its contribution to global security with the build of the Dreadnought class and as we look to the development of the AUKUS submarine programme that will deliver a future capability for Australia and the UK.' Cresswell added.

The company will perform work on the contract across three key sites, Glasgow, Crawley, and Templecombe.

The mast allows the boat to observe, communicate and navigate while remaining just below the water's surface.

A previous Thales mast, the CM010, equips the UK's Astute-class submarines and Japan's Soryu-class vessels.

Glasgow-produced masts equip some 20 submarine platforms around the globe.

The mast has been designed to support a UK pan-flotilla solution, including the MLU of the Astute-class submarines and the future SSN AUKUS boat.

It is believed that, like previous mast variants, with UK government approval, the system would have significant export potential.

Optronic masts can be fitted into the older periscope tubes of existing submarine classes, offering an effective way to expand their capabilities during upgrade programmes.

The Dreadnought-class submarines will be the largest boats ever built for the UK RN. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The UK is building four new Dreadnought-class SSBNs for the Royal Navy that will take over the nuclear deterrent role from the existing four Vanguard-class submarines.

The Dreadnought subs will displace 17,200t and measure 153.6m in length.

Fitted with a PWR3 nuclear reactor from Rolls Royce, turbo-electric drive and pump-jet, the boats have an unlimited range, restricted only by the need to sustain the crew.

While the UK has one eye on the future of the deterrent, it also must maintain the existing fleet.

Babcock today announced it had been awarded an initial contract for the second Vanguard-class submarine refit.

Maintaining the Vanguard

The initial full cost recovery agreement for the multi-year refit of HMS Victorious, which will be replaced with a contract on the same terms for the full programme before the year's end, allows Babcock to begin deep maintenance of the submarine at its Devonport site.

Babcock's CEO nuclear Dominic Kieran said: 'This is the result of a truly collaborative effort with the SDA. The work we do to support the Vanguard class fleet, a vital part of the UK's defence, has never been more important.

'The commercial framework we have agreed will ensure the retention of our skilled workforce, support future recruitment and enable us to focus on supporting the SDA in its drive to increase submarine availability.'

Vanguard-class SSBM HMS Victorious enters Devonport. (Photo: Babcock)

The refit of deterrent submarines has already proven to be a complex, costly and time-consuming endeavour.

In 2022, HMS Vanguard sailed from Devonport after a seven-year refit.

Vanguard's overhaul and refuelling were initially estimated to take three years and cost around £200 million ($237 million); however, this figure is said to have ballooned to approximately £500 million, according to multiple media reports.

Having entered Long Overhaul Period and Refuel (LOP(R)) in 2015, Vanguard is expected to return to deterrent patrols next year.