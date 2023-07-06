Sweden signs deal with Thales for SMART-L long-range radars

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a deal with Thales for new land-based SMART-L Multi Mission Fixed (MM/F) long-range radars.

The new radars will allow Sweden to detect ballistic missiles better and see Stockholm join the Netherlands in fielding SMART-L.

Already in use on land and sea, the SMART-L MM/F offers high-performance, long-range detection with an instrumented range of up to 2,000km.

Thales will deliver the first system to the FMV in 2025, ahead of delivery to the Swedish Armed Forces in 2026.

FMV New Sensor Systems project manager Mattias Alfredsson said: 'It is a new type of