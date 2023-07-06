Sweden signs deal with Thales for SMART-L long-range radars
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a deal with Thales for new land-based SMART-L Multi Mission Fixed (MM/F) long-range radars.
The new radars will allow Sweden to detect ballistic missiles better and see Stockholm join the Netherlands in fielding SMART-L.
Already in use on land and sea, the SMART-L MM/F offers high-performance, long-range detection with an instrumented range of up to 2,000km.
Thales will deliver the first system to the FMV in 2025, ahead of delivery to the Swedish Armed Forces in 2026.
FMV New Sensor Systems project manager Mattias Alfredsson said: 'It is a new type of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Insitu reveals next-generation sensor demo at US Army exercise
Insitu Pacific showcased advanced sensors on board its Integrator UAS during the US Army's Project Convergence 2022.
-
New Zealand looks to SEA for ANZAC frigate communication system upgrade
The New Zealand MoD has awarded SEA a £26 million contract for the phase two build and installation of the communication system upgrade on two Royal New Zealand Navy ANZAC frigates.
-
Smartshooter seeks US military interest in remote control fire control stations
Smartshooter has unveiled a remotely controlled fire control system (FCS) integrated with radar and is looking for US DoD interest.
-
Lockheed Martin to build prototype system for US Army situational awareness programme
Under the second phase of the US Army's Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) – Echelons Above Brigade (TLS-EAB) programme, Lockheed Martin will supply a full prototype system.
-
Estonia adds more Thales radars to boost air defences
Estonia is to acquire two of the latest Thales GM400a radars to reinforce the Baltic state's air sovereignty.