Thales, Naval Group sign through-life support deal for France's FREMM frigates
The contract is intended to secure long-term operational availability of Thales equipment on board the FREMM frigates to ensure that the French Navy can conduct missions in a timely fashion.
An integrated team from Naval Group and Thales has been formed to speed up diagnosis and resolution of technical problems and sustain the operational capabilities of the FREMM fleet in the long term.
The contract will guarantee at-sea availability of the French Navy's eight FREMM frigates based in Brest and Toulon.
The FREMM class is fitted with Thales sonars (Captas-4 and UMS 4110), radars (Herakles), optronics (Artemis) and communication systems.
To optimise use of resources, Naval Group and Thales are setting up an integrated centre of expertise. This will constantly monitor technical performance of the Thales equipment and provide a rapid response capability.
Thales will carry out proactive component obsolescence management, analysing system status on a regular basis to identify potential supply chain issues and speed problem resolution.
Shephard Defence Insight reports that the final FREMM frigate for the French Navy is due to be commissioned this year, and lists and out-of-service date of 2047 for the class.
