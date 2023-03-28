Italy Navy secures funds for two new FREMMs amid push for a bigger fleet

In an appearance at the Italian Senate's Foreign and Defence Affairs Committee on 23 March, Italian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Adm Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, confirmed that two additional FREMMs will be budgeted in the next Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (DPP 2023-2025).

Today, the Italian Navy operates a fleet of eight FREMM frigates, split equally between anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and General Purpose (GP) configurations.

Italy ordered ten frigates, but the ninth and tenth FREMM vessels, Bianchi and Schergat, were sold to Egypt in 2020 as part of a $1.3 billion deal.

Works on the two frigates that will replace