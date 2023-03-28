To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Italy Navy secures funds for two new FREMMs amid push for a bigger fleet

28th March 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio in London

Italy plans to procure two more FREMM frigates under its 2023-25 military plans. (Photo: US DoD)

Italy plans to procure two more FREMM frigates as part of a push to strengthen its naval capabilities amid increased Russian presence in the Mediterranean.

In an appearance at the Italian Senate's Foreign and Defence Affairs Committee on 23 March, Italian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Adm Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, confirmed that two additional FREMMs will be budgeted in the next Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (DPP 2023-2025).

Today, the Italian Navy operates a fleet of eight FREMM frigates, split equally between anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and General Purpose (GP) configurations.

Italy ordered ten frigates, but the ninth and tenth FREMM vessels, Bianchi and Schergat, were sold to Egypt in 2020 as part of a $1.3 billion deal.

Works on the two frigates that will replace

Giovanni Rasio

Author

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is a Naval Analyst at Shephard's Defence Insight business intelligence service.

Read full bio

