Thailand confirms additional Camcopter S-100 procurement

19th April 2022 - 18:40 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Camcopter S-100 operates by day and by night, under adverse weather conditions, with a beyond line-of-sight capability out to 200 km / 108 nm, over land and sea.

The Royal Thai Navy has contracted Schiebel for an additional two Camcopter S-100 systems, which it set a budget of $18.38 million for in August 2021.

Schiebel has been awarded another contract to supply more Camcopter S-100 systems, which marks its second contract with the Royal Thai Navy in just three years.

The contract will be completed before the end of this year and the Royal Thai Navy will deploy the UAS for land- and sea-based ISR operations.

Schiebel won its first contract with the Royal Thai Navy in 2019 for two Camcopter S-100 systems valued at $19.4 million. The two systems were deployed in 2020.

Then, the Thai House of Representatives announced its decision to set a budget of $18.38 million for the contract, which has just been signed, in August 2021.

In addition to Camcopters, the Navy operates the Orbiter 3B from Israel and RQ-21A Blackjack from the US.

Last month, in March 2022, the Navy announced it had selected Elbit’s Hermes 900 for its new MALE UAV platform to enhance maritime surveillance.

Also on the way is the Marcus B UAV, designed and built by the RTN itself. It will enter service after production begins soon.

