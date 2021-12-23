To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thai navy prepares MALE UAV acquisition

23rd December 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

The Hermes 900 from Israel is one of four contenders for the Thai navy’s MALE UAV requirement. (Elbit Systems)

Thailand will select a new MALE-class UAV for the navy early next year.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is in the process of procuring a MALE UAV to enhance marine surveillance over a longer range and wider scope, as well as supporting other tactical missions.

In December, the RTN’s Naval Acquisition Management Office published a document detailing a competitive tender to purchase UAVs for coastal aviation bases, with a budget of THB3.96 billion ($118.69 million).

There are four contenders in the competition: the Heron TP from Israel Aerospace Industries, Hermes 900 from Elbit Systems, the Wing Loong II from China, and the US MQ-9 Reaper.

Requirements include a long operational range and …

