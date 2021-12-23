Thai navy prepares MALE UAV acquisition

Myanmar commissions potpourri of aircraft types
Russia and China continue to support Myanmar with an array of military equipment, despite a military coup earlier this year.
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is in the process of procuring a MALE UAV to enhance marine surveillance over a longer range and wider scope, as well as supporting other tactical missions.
In December, the RTN’s Naval Acquisition Management Office published a document detailing a competitive tender to purchase UAVs for coastal aviation bases, with a budget of THB3.96 billion ($118.69 million).
There are four contenders in the competition: the Heron TP from Israel Aerospace Industries, Hermes 900 from Elbit Systems, the Wing Loong II from China, and the US MQ-9 Reaper.
Requirements include a long operational range and …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Russia and China continue to support Myanmar with an array of military equipment, despite a military coup earlier this year.
Among key priorities for the UK led FCAS programme in 2022 is a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator that will include participation from international partners.
BEL benefits from a large contract to provide electronic components for the Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter.
The German Bundeswehr has contracted Vincorion to join the effort to upgrade Quadriga Eurofighters.
The Missile Defense Agency has approved Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies' initial review for the Next Generation Interceptor program.
L3Harris is integrating a prototype weapon data link aboard JASSM.