Thai navy to buy more Camcopters

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is preparing to procure two additional Camcopter S-100 UAVs from Schiebel to enhance its reconnaissance capability and patrol sea areas in Thailand’s south.

The House of Representatives agreed to spend a total budget of THB570 million ($18.38 million) for these systems in August.

The RTN procured its first two Camcopter S-100s for THB600 million ($19.4 million) in 2020. Their main operating station is Pak Phanang District in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, where they operate with RTN frigates.

The Camcopter S-100 is the RTN’s first VTOL UAV. With its 200km range, the ...