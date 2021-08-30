To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

Thai navy to buy more Camcopters

30th August 2021 - 01:03 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

Thailand’s navy will double its Camcopter S-100 fleet to a total of four systems. (Schiebel)

The Royal Thai Navy operates a mixed fleet of UAVs, but it is adding more Austrian-built Camcopters to the mix.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is preparing to procure two additional Camcopter S-100 UAVs from Schiebel to enhance its reconnaissance capability and patrol sea areas in Thailand’s south.

The House of Representatives agreed to spend a total budget of THB570 million ($18.38 million) for these systems in August.

The RTN procured its first two Camcopter S-100s for THB600 million ($19.4 million) in 2020. Their main operating station is Pak Phanang District in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, where they operate with RTN frigates.

The Camcopter S-100 is the RTN’s first VTOL UAV. With its 200km range, the ...

