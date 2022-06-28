Sweden begins to mull A26 successor

With two future Blekinge-class A26 submarines in build at the Saab Kockums shipyard, Sweden is considering what comes next.

Currently, work on a next-generation submarine for the Swedish Navy is still in a CONOPS phase, according to the CO of the 1st Submarine Flotilla, Cpt Fredrik Lindén.

Speaking to reporters in early June during a naval press tour hosted by Saab to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the Swedish Navy, Lindén shed light on the current stage of the work.

He said: 'In terms of UB30, the stage we're in right now is more it's more CONOPS than