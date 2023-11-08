Super Hornet becomes first US Navy aircraft to carry StormBreaker

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet has become the first US Navy aircraft to carry Raytheon’s StormBreaker smart weapon.

The weapon, which features GPS and inertial navigation system guidance, can cover more than 40 miles before striking moving land and maritime targets.

StormBreaker features a multimode seeker, developed by RTX business Raytheon, which can guide the weapon via imaging infrared camera, millimetre-wave radar and semi-active laser.

Raytheon president of air power Paul Ferraro said: ‘The weapon’s unprecedented capabilities provide aviators with the ability to strike targets in difficult and dynamic scenarios. It is a prime example of how we are using digital technologies to deliver advanced air dominance weapons, ensuring the continued relevance of fourth-generation aircraft.’

Raytheon used its knowledge of F-15E fielding to reduce the number of required flight tests, after the US Air Force announced Initial Operating Capability for StormBreaker on the F-15E Strike Eagle last year. The three variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter have been in integration testing with the smart weapon.

