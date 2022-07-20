To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

What's in store for StormBreaker? (Studio)

20th July 2022 - 08:00 GMT | by Studio in Farnborough

StormBreaker is an advanced air-to-ground, precision smart weapon, which provides users with an all-weather capability from standoff ranges.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Paul Ferraro, President of Air Power, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, provides an update on the company's StormBreaker smart weapon to Shephard Studio at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.

