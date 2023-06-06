Italy marks progress on U212 NFS programme, as plans for next-gen submarines emerge
The U212 NFS represents an enhanced and enlarged version of the Type 212A currently in service with the Italian and German navies.
OCCAR signed a contract for the first two submarines with Fincantieri in 2021 with deliveries are scheduled for late 2027 and early 2029, respectively.
Last week the Italian parliament approved the construction of the third U212 NFS, although the contract amendment was already made in December 2022.
The Italian Navy operates four ageing Sauro-class vessels, which the new SSKs aim to replace, plus four Todaro-class Type 212As.
A contract amendment for the fourth NFS is planned
