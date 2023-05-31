Italian Parliament greenlights third U212NFS submarine

Fincantieri will build the future submarine under the OCCAR-managed programme.

Company CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said: 'Within the NFS programme we are both design authority and prime contractor. The prosecution of the programme acknowledges Fincantieri’s technological and managerial leadership, in full continuity with the pillars set out in our business plan.

'The submarine is a unique strategic and industrial asset, combining shipbuilding and its highest standards with the underwater [domain], a sector in which crucial games will be played also thanks to our vision of the future.'

The first two submarines under the programme will be delivered in 2027 and 2029, respectively.

In December 2022, an amendment to the U212NFS contract was signed, exercising an option to build a third submarine.

The third boat is planned to be delivered in eight years, before the end of 2030.

An option for a fourth submarine is expected to be signed this year.

The programme represents a significant evolution compared to the Type 212A and marks an effort by Italy to reinstate sovereign production of submarines.

The future Italian submarine will carry a crew of around 29, measuring 59m long with a maximum diameter of 7m.