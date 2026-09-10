South Korea, Japan and Turkey vie for US shipbuilding access in future frigate contest
The US Navy’s (USN) consideration of South Korean, Japanese and Turkish frigate designs has largely been discussed as a three-way contest between individual warships. Read against the terms of the so-called “Finland model” that the White House wants to apply, the question is which nation’s defence-industrial base stands to gain the most from supplying Washington.
USNI News reported on 1 September 2026 that the White House and USN were weighing designs including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ (MHI) export Mogami-class frigate, South Korea’s Chungnam-class and Turkey’s Istanbul-class, citing three industry sources familiar with the deliberations. An international competition
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