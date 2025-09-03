DSEI 2025: Skana’s new autonomous maritime platforms signal company’s shift towards scalable assets

Skana Robotics has launched two autonomous maritime systems ­­­­– the Bull Shark, an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and the Stingray, an autonomous underwater vessel (AUV).

They are the first of the technology company’s new class of scalable autonomous systems, and mark an important milestone as Skana shifts its focus towards software-defined, adaptable and operationally flexible naval assets.

The vessels are engineered to be teamed with manned and unmanned systems across distributed maritime operations, and are designed to be mass produced with NATO-standard interoperability.

Described as a redefinition of maritime resilience at scale, Skana’s new approach to production is aimed at enabling the deployment of thousands of autonomous vessels, without the need to rely on conventional shipyards or long manufacturing timelines that can “compromise mission effectiveness”.

The next phase of Skana's programme will involve scaling deployment with partners worldwide, with the company having already secured initial orders for the new platforms.

The Bull Shark and the Stingray

The Bull Shark USV is a tactical, swarm-capable surface platform designed for a range of missions, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and interdiction.

Featuring a scalable design that can be cost-effectively mass produced, it can be launched from docks, beaches or larger vessels. It is remotely operated with a payload of up to 150kg and is drone-launch capable with a range of 120nmi.

The Bull Shark USV functions as a communications hub to coordinate multiple surface and sub-surface assets. (Photo: Skana Robotics)

The Stingray AUV is a loitering deep-sea platform suitable for ISR, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and infrastructure protection. It is designed for persistent presence in complex underwater terrain, and features modular payloads for sonar, ELINT, strike, mapping, and infrastructure protection.

With underwater charging, ground anchoring and autonomous navigation, the Stingray focuses on mission agility with a low turnaround time. It has a payload weight of up to 15kg, with a depth of 300m and a range of 45nmi.

The Stingray AUV can engage in missions ranging from silent reconnaissance to kinetic engagements. (Photo: Skana Robotics)

According to Idan Levy, co-founder and CEO of Skana Robotics, the maritime sector demands autonomy that can “survive complexity, adapt instantly, and operate without compromise”.

“We are making advanced autonomous capabilities accessible and scalable, enabling wide deployment and synergy between systems,” he said. “Our ecosystem of vessels and technologies supports real-time data sharing, modular reconfiguration, and both fully autonomous and remotely operated missions, offering navies unmatched operational resilience, adaptability, and flexibility.”

The global rise of uncrewed vessels

The new platforms reflect an increasing interest in uncrewed naval vessels internationally, catalysed by events such as the Ukraine war with USVs playing an integral and effective role in defence and attack operations.

New technologies unveiled this year include Kraken Technology Group's K3 Scout USV, which launched in May to the North American market. Already in full production at two manufacturing facilities in the UK, the K3 Scout is under order for an undisclosed NATO customer, with more than 100 USVs scheduled to be manufactured this year.

South Korea is also pushing its USV sector with multiple new designs under development as the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) looks to counter North Korean threats and address manpower shortages caused by declining birth rates.

The ROKN launched its Sea GHOST initiative (Guardian Harmonised with Operating manned Systems and Technology-based unmanned systems) back in 2022, which is a roadmap to create multiple USV types, with the ultimate design being relatively large, heavily armed combat USVs capable of launching loitering munition swarms.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) has also been pursuing unmanned technology as it develops and trials USVs and unmanned underwater vessels (UUVs) in a bid to overcome persistent recruitment shortfalls.

