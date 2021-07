The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) is in the midst of a full-scale rollout of augmented-reality glasses to its naval fleet, enabling crews on deployments to rectify faults with subject matter experts back onshore.

The development comes as the RSN anticipates more long deployments to major exercises such as Pacific Griffin.

The crew uses the glasses, known as Tele-X, and a mobile phone to conduct live fault rectification, piped via SATCOM. Previously, the RSN relied on SATCOM phone calls and photos that might lead to ambiguity.

The capability is also made possible with the expansion of SATCOM bandwidth in recent ...