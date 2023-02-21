Royal Navy takes fifth Astute-class nuclear submarine
HMS Anson, the fifth Astute-class submarine has departed the company's shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria for HM Naval Base Clyde.
The boat will then carry out sea trials before entering operational service.
Ben Wallace, UK Secretary of State for Defence, said: 'HMS Anson will play a vital role in defending the UK, providing a competitive edge for decades to come, and I am proud to see her make her journey up to her permanent home on the Clyde.'
HMS Anson was formally commissioned into the navy during a ceremony in last year, and the sixth and seventh Astute-class boats are at an advanced stage of construction in Barrow.
BAE Systems is also undertaking early design and concept work for the Royal Navy's next generation of submarines which will eventually replace the Astute class, referred to as SSN-Replacement (SSNR).
More from Naval Warfare
-
US at-sea hypersonic capability moves closer with contract award
The contract award will see Lockheed Martin install the CPS hypersonic weapon on Zumwalt-class destroyers.
-
NAVDEX 2023: Emirati shipbuilder inks deal to build corvettes for Angola
The deal is a significant development for Abu Dhabi Ship Building and the largest export contract in its history.
-
Kraken adds mini-torpedo capability to K50 fast boat
Kraken has signed a partnership agreement with Leonardo with the first project involving integration of the Black Scorpion torpedo onto the K50 platform.
-
NAVDEX 2023: Rafael showcases maritime UAS defence with Typhoon RWS
The Israeli defence company has improved its Typhoon RWS with the ability to defeat small and medium UAS.
-
Modular motherships 'the way to go' for future Danish frigates
As Denmark looks to replace its Thetis-class ocean patrol frigates, Copenhagen will need a platform that can conduct ASW and contribute to air surveillance across the strategic GIUK gap.
-
Fourth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat reaches Australia’s navy
Deliveries of Evolved Cape patrol boats to Australia's navy have now reached the halfway stage.