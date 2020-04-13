Nuclear deterrence renewal poses similar challenges to UK and US navies

The UK government is committed to beginning work on development of the next generation of nuclear warhead for its Trident missile programme. This news is hardly unsurprising given the very public commitment to the building of the next generation of SSBN (the Dreadnought class), although it was released to the public via a US government announcement in late February.

Previously, the UK had decided in the 2010 SDSR to defer formal decisions on a new warhead until the 2020 review. The news that a new programme was underway caused mild consternation in Westminster, where parliamentarians expressed surprise