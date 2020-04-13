Nuclear deterrence renewal poses similar challenges to UK and US navies
The UK government is committed to beginning work on development of the next generation of nuclear warhead for its Trident missile programme. This news is hardly unsurprising given the very public commitment to the building of the next generation of SSBN (the Dreadnought class), although it was released to the public via a US government announcement in late February.
Previously, the UK had decided in the 2010 SDSR to defer formal decisions on a new warhead until the 2020 review. The news that a new programme was underway caused mild consternation in Westminster, where parliamentarians expressed surprise
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US military to test new Red Cat unmanned surface vessel in August
Puerto Rico-based firm announces it expansion into the ”fast-growing and urgently needed” maritime unmanned market.
-
CUAS and satellite capabilities to be among US Coast Guard’s acquisition priorities in FY2026
The Secretary of Homeland Security said the branch needed “counter-UAS technology in every cutter”.
-
Australian navy commissions two additional Austal-built patrol boats
Despite bolstering its patrol fleet with new Evolved Cape-class vessels, the Royal Australian Navy’s offshore patrol vessel programme remains mired in delays, indecision and criticism over underwhelming capabilities.
-
Helsing unveils new AI-enabled uncrewed underwater glider
The glider, named SG-1 Fathom, has been designed to be scalable and affordable, and can be deployed for up to three months at a time, according to Helsing.
-
US Coast Guard faces the “greatest readiness challenge since World War II”, says Homeland Security Secretary
The service currently has diverse problems in its procurement programmes and capability gaps in its inventory, writes Shephard’s North America editor Flavia Camargos Pereira.