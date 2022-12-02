Poland contracts OSI for more navigation systems

Poland’s PGZ Stocznia Wojenna (PGZ SW) shipyard has awarded OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) a contract to provide its Integrated Navigation and Tactical Systems (INTS) for vessels four to six of the Polish Navy Kormoran programme.

The new award is the third placed by PGZ SW with OSI since a 2020 signing for the delivery of INTS for ships two and three of the project and a WEDCIS agreement for the hydrographic vessel ORP Arctowski.

Under the agreement, OSI will continue previous work to build, deliver and install three further INTSs for the Kormoran-class MCMV programme.

Over 25 NATO and allied fleets use OSI’s navigation and tactical solutions. The new Polish MCMVs will participate in NATO’s Baltic and North Sea countermeasure group.

Last month, OSI was awarded a contract by the Dutch Navy to deliver a fleet-wide licence for its next-generation Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS) 7.