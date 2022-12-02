Poland contracts OSI for more navigation systems
Poland’s PGZ Stocznia Wojenna (PGZ SW) shipyard has awarded OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) a contract to provide its Integrated Navigation and Tactical Systems (INTS) for vessels four to six of the Polish Navy Kormoran programme.
The new award is the third placed by PGZ SW with OSI since a 2020 signing for the delivery of INTS for ships two and three of the project and a WEDCIS agreement for the hydrographic vessel ORP Arctowski.
Under the agreement, OSI will continue previous work to build, deliver and install three further INTSs for the Kormoran-class MCMV programme.
Related Articles
OSI and Royal Canadian Navy team up to test collision avoidance system
Dutch Navy acquires fleet-wide licence for navigation system
Over 25 NATO and allied fleets use OSI’s navigation and tactical solutions. The new Polish MCMVs will participate in NATO’s Baltic and North Sea countermeasure group.
Last month, OSI was awarded a contract by the Dutch Navy to deliver a fleet-wide licence for its next-generation Electronic Chart Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS) 7.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Bangladesh Navy loads up with new landing craft
Bangladeshi shipbuilding is being kept relatively busy with naval projects such as multiple landing craft and patrol boats, plus a new submarine base is under construction.
-
Australian navy acquires five Bluebottle USVs
Australia steams ahead with new investment in indigenously developed USVs, plus a means of recovering/launching UUVs.
-
First Type 26 frigate begins float-off
The float-off of the first Type 26 frigate comes shortly after the UK MoD placed a long-awaited order for five further frigates, bringing the total contracted to eight.
-
Harland & Wolff boss touts UK credentials of support ship win
Harland & Wolff hopes investment in its yards and partnership with Navantia can help deliver three new ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary on time.
-
UPDATED: The three boats in the running to be the Netherlands' next submarine
Three European shipyards remain in contention to build four new submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy.
-
Royal Navy selects Naval Strike Missile
The UK is joining a growing club of Naval Strike Missile operators with an ambition to get the weapon on ships and into service in a little over 12 months.