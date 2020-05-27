Philippines receives most capable warship, minus Link 16

The Philippine Navy (PN) piloted the multipurpose frigate BRP Jose Rizal (pennant number 150) into home waters and the port of Subic Bay for the first time on 23 May, a year to the day since it was launched.

For its delivery voyage that began on 18 May, the 2,600t vessel had 31 South Korean and 61 Philippine sailors aboard. It was escorted by other PN vessels and aircraft for the final part of its journey.

BRP Jose Rizal’s formal commissioning ceremony is scheduled for 19 June. The date is significant since it is the birthday of its namesake,