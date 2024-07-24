To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin strengthens Spanish SPY-7 radar supply chain

24th July 2024 - 14:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Lockheed Martin’s AN/SPY-7(V)2 radar in Spain’s F-110 multi-mission frigate. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The global defence giant chose a Spanish firm for its work on the Bonifaz-class frigate.

Global aerospace and defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin has chosen Spanish firm Indra, Escribano Mechanical and Engineering, and ICM (Integral de Conexión y Montajes, S.L.) to build components for its AN/SPY-7(V)2 solid-state S-band radar.

Lockheed’s S-band radar is a vital part of the build of the Spanish Navy’s new F-110 Bonifaz-class frigates, so folding the Spanish part-maker into its supply chain makes sense for the project’s resiliency and smooth running.

The new SPY-7 S-band radar is a highly sophisticated system, that can detect, track and engage both ballistic missile and air threats, and engage multiple targets simultaneously.

It has been designed as a modular, scalable, software-defined digital solid state radar, so it has greater variety of deployment and a performance several orders of magnitude greater than traditional SPY-1 radars.

The SPY-7 is also interoperable with other radars and platforms, including the Aegis Combat System. It is being fielded with domestic and international customers such as the Missile Defense Agency for the Long-Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) and the US Navy for the Spanish F-110 frigate.

Lockheed has significant history with a Spanish supply chain. Over the last two decades, it has worked with companies across the country on a wide range of projects including microelectronic and RF components for the global SPY-1 fleet.

“These strategic collaborations empower local industries, strengthen communities and drive economic growth, all while providing the most advanced defence capabilities,” said Amr Hussein, vice-president of multi-domain combat solutions at Lockheed Martin. “By incorporating Spanish industry into radar production, we are committing to diversify our supply chain.”

