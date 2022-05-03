Philippine Navy narrows its renewed search for OPVs

Dutch trim back missile radar upgrade for air warfare frigates
Only half of the four De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence and command frigates in the Royal Netherlands Navy will receive an important radar upgrade by 2028.
After ditching a plan to buy six OPVs from Austal in March, the Philippine Navy (PN) spread its net farther afield to find a bidder willing to provide the required number of vessels within the PHP30 billion ($576 million) budget.
Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana explained that price was the sticking point with Austal.
‘Pending our approval of the contract for the purchase, they said the cost has increased – materials, labour and everything,' Lorenzana explained.
'They asked for additional payment. I think our budget is PHP30 billion, so they want PHP12 billion more for the six OPVs, or they said we
The second of a new class of frigate for Japan's navy has been delivered to the JMSDF.
Raytheon is providing RAM Mod 5 launcher spares and other components for the German and US navies.
Delivery of the new Damsah corvette for Qatar follows the first-in-class Al Zubarah, which Fincantieri delivered in October 2021.
Israel Aerospace Industries is providing its ALPHA 3D AESA radar for installation on two new corvettes for the Philippine Navy.
At the high end, the USN’s plans could deliver a fleet of 367 vessels by 2032; however, the lowest alternative would only provide a fleet of 316 ships and submarines.