Philippines abandons long-cherished plan to buy Austal OPVs

DSA 2022: Indonesian shipyards keep up tempo of naval construction
Wherever possible, Indonesia is using local shipbuilders to build vessels for its disparate naval requirements.
The Philippine Navy (PN) voiced plans to buy six OPVs several years ago, with the plan approved by the government in 2018. The frontrunner was always Austal, but the Australian shipbuilder has now been pipped at the post.
On 23 March, Austal announced Manila’s decision not to proceed with the purchase of Austal-built vessels.
‘Austal has been advised by the PN that the PN has now decided to sole-source foreign-built OPVs rather than proceeding to purchase Austal-built vessels facilitated through the government-to-government memorandum of understanding with the Commonwealth of Australia,’ the company said in a statement.
The plan was for
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Wherever possible, Indonesia is using local shipbuilders to build vessels for its disparate naval requirements.
Both Japan and South Korea are building frigates, with the former commissioning the first of a new class and the latter launching the last of a class on 22 March.
Metal Shark will establish FY2022 and FY2023 pricing for four Near Coastal Patrol Vessels destined to be operated by US allies in Central America and the Caribbean.
Greece will receive three frigates by 2026 under a deal with France's Naval Group.
Babcock has signed an MoU with Daewoo Shipbuilding and is now backing both of the main contenders for Korea’s CVX programme.
Three more Kormoran II-class vessels will join the expanding Polish Navy with deliveries planned for 2025-2027.