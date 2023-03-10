To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Group eyes Gowind opportunities and hopes to close Romania deal

10th March 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye, Giovanni Rasio in London

A Gowind-class ship pictured during sea trials. (Photo Naval Group)

The Gowind-class corvette has seen success on the export market, and Naval Group is hoping for more deals.

Having already exported the Gowind corvette to several countries, Naval Group is offering the platform to Greece and hoping to close long-running negotiations with Romania.

The company is also supporting an effort to introduce the corvette into the Royal Malaysian Navy; however, the French shipbuilder confirmed to Shephard that current plans would see one less ship built than originally planned.

There have been further reports that the design could be exported to Bahrain via Naval Group's Egyptian partner, Alexandria Shipyard.

Technology transfer is a cornerstone of the company's offer to Greece for its corvette requirement. Naval Group has set up

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio
Giovanni Rasio

Author

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is a Naval Analyst at Shephard’s Defence Insight business intelligence service. Before joining …

Read full bio

