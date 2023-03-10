Naval Group eyes Gowind opportunities and hopes to close Romania deal

Having already exported the Gowind corvette to several countries, Naval Group is offering the platform to Greece and hoping to close long-running negotiations with Romania.

The company is also supporting an effort to introduce the corvette into the Royal Malaysian Navy; however, the French shipbuilder confirmed to Shephard that current plans would see one less ship built than originally planned.

There have been further reports that the design could be exported to Bahrain via Naval Group's Egyptian partner, Alexandria Shipyard.

Technology transfer is a cornerstone of the company's offer to Greece for its corvette requirement. Naval Group has set up