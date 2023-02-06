Malaysia scuttles one LCS, as Boustead struggles to fulfil obligations
The troubled Maharaja Lela-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme had been reduced to five ships instead of the original six, Adm Abdul Rahman Ayob, Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), stated on 30 January.
In his inaugural address after assuming command on 27 February, Abdul Rahman confirmed that a decision to pare the programme back to five ships had been made a while ago. However, he did not specify under which government the decision was made.
It was the first official confirmation of this reduction in scope, though the decision was somewhat easy given that construction of LCS6
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
US completes MK 18 UUV programme of record
Since the initial production lot, over 90 MK 18 Mod 2 UUVs have been provided to the USN.
-
Mothership for autonomous minehunters arrives in the UK
A new commercial vessel conversion will support operation of the UK's autonomous minehunting capabilities.
-
Peru bets on local industry to supply naval needs
Peru is backing domestic shipyard SIPA to build new vessels across multiple classes, but may yet need foreign design and construction expertise for programme success.