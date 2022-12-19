Alliances form as Greece draws closer to corvette decision

The competition to supply the Greek Navy with new corvettes is in full swing, with Italy's Fincantieri and France's Naval Group revealing details of how they would partner with local shipbuilders to deliver new vessels.

Plans could see the first corvette delivered by as soon as 2025 as the Hellenic Navy looks to continue an ongoing modernisation programme that has seen the procurement of new FDI frigates from France and plans for modernising in-service Hydra-class MEKO frigates.