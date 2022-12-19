To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Alliances form as Greece draws closer to corvette decision

19th December 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A Gowind-class corvette pictured during sea trials. (Photo: Naval Group)

With Greece poised to decide on a solution to fulfil its corvette requirement, Naval Group and Fincantieri have forged alliances with local partners.

The competition to supply the Greek Navy with new corvettes is in full swing, with Italy's Fincantieri and France's Naval Group revealing details of how they would partner with local shipbuilders to deliver new vessels.

Plans could see the first corvette delivered by as soon as 2025 as the Hellenic Navy looks to continue an ongoing modernisation programme that has seen the procurement of new FDI frigates from France and plans for modernising in-service Hydra-class MEKO frigates.

Gowind 2500Al Zubarah Class (FCX30)
TitleGowind 2500Al Zubarah Class (FCX30)
CategoriesVesselsVessels
SubcategoriesCorvettesCorvettes
SuppliersNaval Group, Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Alexandria Shipyard

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us