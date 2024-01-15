MBDA to provide Sea Ceptor naval defence systems for Polish Miecznik-class frigates

Poland’s new Navy’s three new Miecznik-class frigates will be fitted with MBDA’s Sea Ceptor naval air defence system under a contract announced on 12 January.

The new generation naval air defence system Sea Ceptor has been designed to protect naval vessels from modern air and surface threats, such as supersonic anti-ship missiles and unmanned surface vessels, as well weapons used for more conventional attacks.

Sea Ceptor uses the Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) which is a short-range, anti-aircraft and anti-missile surface-to-air missile, but is also suitable for surface attacks, having been tested and trialled in this role.

CAMM will be installed on board with a quadpacking solution in Mk41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) enabling a high load-out and increasing platform survivability. The CAMM family has also been used in Poland’s PILICA+ and NAREW programmes.

The Miecznik frigates will be based on the Babcock Arrowhead 140 design, already selected by the UK Royal Navy and the Indonesian Navy. Three ships have been ordered by Poland, with the lead ship scheduled to be delivered in the late 2020s.

The Royal Navy’s Type 26 Global Combat Ships will carry the Sea Ceptor air defence system, with a 2016 £100 million (US$127.5 million) demonstration and manufacture contract issued to MBDA by the UK MoD

The contract will run for 10 years and will cover support to the T26 design, as well as the manufacture of the electronics equipment required for the class of eight ships.