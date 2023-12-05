To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New Zealand's HMNZS Te Mana successfully fires first Sea Ceptor missile

5th December 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The successful firing of a SeaCeptor missile is a demonstration of a new combat management system. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

CMS 330 is a combat management system developed by Lockheed Martin Canada that serves as the backbone for several Canadian and Chilean ship classes and has been installed on RNZN Anzac-class frigates.

Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Mana has completed an initial test-firing of a Sea Ceptor missile using newly installed Lockheed Martin Canada 330 Combat Management System (CMS 330) as well as a new suite of sensors and weapons.

CMS 330 serves as the backbone of two ship classes in Canada, the Halifax Class frigates and the Harry DeWolf Class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships.

It will also be installed on three new Canadian ship classes: the Protecteur Class Joint Support Ships, the Canadian Surface Combatants and the Canadian Coast Guard variant of the Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships.

Jason Locke, Integrated Project Team Lead, New Zealand MoD said: ‘The successful firing of a Sea Ceptor missile from HMNZS Te Mana is the culmination of Operational Testing and Evaluation of the Frigate Systems Upgrade project for the two New Zealand Anzac frigates.

‘The integration of multiple mission systems, sensors, and weapons systems with the CMS 330 has been successfully proven over the past twelve months of operations and testing.’

In addition to RNZN and , CMS 330 has also been integrated on three Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile) frigates, strengthening the partnership and naval interoperability between the RNZN, the Armada de Chile and the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us