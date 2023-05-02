MBDA strikes $2.4 billion anti-air deal with Poland

Continuing Poland’s renaissance in military spending, the deal announced by the Polish and UK governments on April 28th is the latest in a stream of acquisitions by the Polish Armed Forces. Analysis by Shephard Defence Insight values Polish defence procurement at upwards of $16.2 billion in the last 12 months alone.

The 44 iLaunchers will support Poland’s modernisation and manufacture of a total of 22 PILICA+ air defence batteries, described by MBDA as “the largest European short-range air defence acquisition programme in NATO”.

Capable of defeating air threats out to 25km, MBDAs Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM) is already