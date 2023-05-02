MBDA strikes $2.4 billion anti-air deal with Poland
Continuing Poland’s renaissance in military spending, the deal announced by the Polish and UK governments on April 28th is the latest in a stream of acquisitions by the Polish Armed Forces. Analysis by Shephard Defence Insight values Polish defence procurement at upwards of $16.2 billion in the last 12 months alone.
The 44 iLaunchers will support Poland’s modernisation and manufacture of a total of 22 PILICA+ air defence batteries, described by MBDA as “the largest European short-range air defence acquisition programme in NATO”.
Capable of defeating air threats out to 25km, MBDAs Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM) is already
More from Land Warfare
-
Turkish Army receives New Altay tank prototypes for testing
The Turkish Army has accepted two prototypes of the New Altay main battle tank (MBT) for testing, with officials highlighting its incorporation of digital technologies and new-generation active and passive protection systems.
-
EOS books repeat Ukraine order for remote weapon stations
After landing a contract to supply 100 remote weapon stations to Ukraine on 3 April, EOS will now supply a further 50 examples.
-
Spanish Army tests Polaris tactical vehicles in drive to improve mobility
The tests by the Spanish Army are intended to support the service in defining and refining its future requirements for ATVs and light tactical vehicles.
-
Singapore drops Ultimax 100 light machine gun for US Colt IAR6940
The Singapore Army has moved from a locally produced light machine gun to one imported from overseas.
-
Inflation hits US Army modernisation plans
As the increase in the branch’s budget proposal did not cover the inflation rates, the army is losing its spending power, impacting its acquisition and development programmes.
-
Lockheed and Rheinmetall team up on bespoke rocket artillery system for Germany
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Defence have signed an MoU to collaborate on tailored solutions to provide Germany with a unique rocket artillery system.