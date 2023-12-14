Vehicles ordered for Poland’s PILICA+ short-range air defence system
Poland’s PGZ-PILICA+ consortium has signed a deal with the country’s armaments agency for the provision of Jelcz chassis and the vehicle's integration with iLauncher launchers which form part of PILICA+ air-defence batteries.
The contract has been valued at approximately PLN550 million (US$139 million) and delivery will be expected over the next five-to-six years. Jelcz will deliver the chassis which will be integrated with the iLaunchers at the Military Armament Works.
The total order consists of 44 iLaunchers and, therefore 44 vehicles which form part of 22 PILICA+ air defence batteries.
PILICA+ consists of iLauncher short-range rocket launchers with CAMM missiles, BYSTRA radars and elements of the Pilica anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems, specifically command post, short-range radar, six fire units, a communication subsystem and anti-aircraft guns.
The missile and artillery systems have been designed to be capable of conducting autonomous operations in various weather and visibility conditions with the use of passive reconnaissance and tracking systems.
The rate of fire of the guns and range also make it possible for the system to fire at ground and surface targets and, with the use of common data exchange protocols, the system ensures the transmission and reception of data from other air defence systems.
More from Land Warfare
-
Leonardo and KNDS set sights on Leopard MBT via cooperation agreement
In July the Italian Government said it was planning to buy 125 German Leopard MBT and in November Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani said the company was looking to get involved in the programme to upgrade the tanks.
-
BAE Systems wins $8.8 billion deal to continue Holston Army Ammunition Plant operations
The deal will see BAE Systems continue the modernisation of the plant to ensure its future and improve manufacturing processes.
-
Pearson integrates AI-driven explosive detector with UAV
Threat-Sense uses AI to identify the presence of ordnance and has been designed to enhance operational decision making in the field or on route.