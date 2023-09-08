DSEI 2023: Kongsberg expects launch customer for Vanguard multrole ship imminently

Arild Skoge, business development manager at Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, told Shephard ahead of DSEI 2023 that the company had worked through pricing for ship construction with five different Norwegian shipyards during mid-2023.

'What we are trying to promote with Vanguard is the ability to break the cost curve in the naval domain,' he explained, adding that the pricing exercises were to assure that the cost of delivering the vessel is remains low.

'It is full speed for the Vanguard now to try and get the first launch customer, that is the main focus and highest priority,' Skoge added,

Related Articles

Kongsberg to supply Poland with more AUVs

Italy eyes naval drone carrier opportunities under Project Sciamano

UK trials minehunting mothership and autonomous vessels together for the first time

'The next step is working with Norway for the export path to develop the documentation that is needed to prepare for the first customer. In 2020 we got approval for building the ship from the DNV and specifications and ship drawings and makers list are complete.'

Vanguard is designed to be a mothership for uncrewed systems. According to Skoge, existing warships will have uncrewed systems added to their capabilities, but they are not optimised for this role as they usually have other primary tasks.

The intention with Vanguard is to have the operation of uncrewed systems as the ship’s main activity and has been designed with this task in mind.

The Russo-Ukraine War and the rising tensions in the South China Sea have seen an increasing use of uncrewed vehicles in the maritime domain in the air on the surface and under the water that are employed in a variety of ways.

Kongsberg’s plan with Vanguard is for the ship to be able to launch, control and monitor uncrewed systems using technology specifically designed for these kinds of operations.

The stern launch and recovery system was tested with a remote-controlled surface model successfully up to sea state 7. (Photo: Kongsberg)

With the focus on UxV operations, Vanguard is introducing new technologies from Norway and internationally to provide an effective mothership solution. Skoge said that the company has experience transferring technology from its commercial operations into the military part of the organisation.

To achieve a higher level of maturity for the Vanguard design, Skoge said that during a three-week period in 2022 a 6m-long model of the Vanguard had completed tests for seaworthiness of the vessel design and for the launch, recovery and operation of UxV assets in a tank simulation system at the SINDEF facility in Trondheim.

'The testing in Trondheim had two main purposes,' Skoge said, 'it tested seaworthiness and speed; and launch and recovery from the side and the stern. This was completed successfully at sea state 7.'

Remote-controlled models were used to test the launch and recovery of USVs.

'Normally a navy wants to do launch and recovery from the side of the ship; stern recovery is not normal as only amphibious ships do that. But when we looked into launch and recovery in the oil and gas sector, they performed this in 11m wave conditions, so we tried to transfer this technology into the military sector with a USV in the stern of the mothership – this was part of the test,' Skoge explained.

Further considerations about the operation of Vanguard as a mothership and C2 platform for UxVs relate to the crew and their competencies.

'The combination of competencies to operate uncrewed systems from the ship and also the shore is something we are looking into because we may need to educate new kinds of people and employ them in the navy,' Skoge said.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: