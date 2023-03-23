Japan commissions its second Taigei-class submarine
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) commissioned its second 3,000t Taigei-class diesel-electric submarine, ‘SS-514’, on 20 March.
The ceremony for JS Hakugei (its name means white sperm whale) took place at the Kobe shipyard of Kawasaki Heavy Industries. This new submarine, launched on 14 October 2021, will be based in Kure.
The first-of-class JS Taigei was commissioned on 9 March 2022. Stationed in Yokosuka, this submarine is being used as a test submarine for future Japanese submarine technologies, as stated in the National Defense Program Guidelines of FY2019.
Given the status of the first-of-class submarine, this means JS Hakugei
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Argentina turns to local industry in naval modernisation push
Local companies will build a new landing ship and floating dock, modernise in-service corvettes and develop a naval surveillance radar.
-
South Korea approves naval minesweeper programme
A new class of minesweeper has been approved for the ROK Navy, while another Daegu-class frigate has been commissioned.
-
Netherlands donating two minehunters to Ukraine
The Netherlands will also supply Kyiv with drone detection radars and M3 bridge and ferrying systems to enable rapid river crossing.