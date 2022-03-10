Japan commissions first Taigei-class submarine

French naval strategy delves down to seabed
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.
The first-of-class submarine JS Taigei was commissioned into the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on 9 March.
With the JMSDF planning to increase its number of operational submarines from 16 to 22, this commissioning brings the submarine fleet up to its full number for the first time.
Taigei-class submarines are equipped with lithium-ion batteries, and the snorkel electricity generator system is developed to maximise the characteristics of these batteries that can continuously discharge large currents. This system includes a diesel engine with high output, and the ability to cope with rapid load changes.
The submarine possesses a floating deck
Read the latest edition of Naval Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
The UK’s refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy seemingly shies away from commitments to build all RN warships in the UK.
The two companies have previously worked to demonstrate the Vigilant forward-looking sonar onto MSubs XLUUV.
Shipyards in Argentina, Brazil and Chile are constructing vessels for their respective fleets, including ships for polar operations.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia sealed MoUs with Zamil Offshore Service Company and the SAMI AEC during the World Defense Show 2022.