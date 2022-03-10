Japan commissions first Taigei-class submarine

The first-of-class submarine JS Taigei was commissioned into the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on 9 March.

With the JMSDF planning to increase its number of operational submarines from 16 to 22, this commissioning brings the submarine fleet up to its full number for the first time.

Taigei-class submarines are equipped with lithium-ion batteries, and the snorkel electricity generator system is developed to maximise the characteristics of these batteries that can continuously discharge large currents. This system includes a diesel engine with high output, and the ability to cope with rapid load changes.

The submarine possesses a floating deck