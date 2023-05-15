To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israel’s IAI lifts lid on new uncrewed submarine

15th May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

IAI's BlueWhale uncrewed submarine pictured in the water. (Photo: IAI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has lifted the lid on a new large AUV, the BlueWhale, which can be used for covert intelligence gathering, detection of submarines and seabed warfare.

The company showcased the large uncrewed submarine at the Undersea Defence Technology (UDT) event in Rostock, where it also announced a collaboration with Germany's Atlas Elektronik to equip the AUV with the latter's towed passive sonar triple array.

IAI says BlueWhale has undergone thousands of hours of autonomous operation, collecting intelligence on maritime and coastal targets and identifying the presence of naval mines.

The Israeli firm said the autonomous submarines could perform a significant portion of the missions currently carried out by crewed counterparts at minimal cost and maintenance expense.

The large AUV features a telescopic mast akin to a conventional

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us