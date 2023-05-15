Israel’s IAI lifts lid on new uncrewed submarine
The company showcased the large uncrewed submarine at the Undersea Defence Technology (UDT) event in Rostock, where it also announced a collaboration with Germany's Atlas Elektronik to equip the AUV with the latter's towed passive sonar triple array.
IAI says BlueWhale has undergone thousands of hours of autonomous operation, collecting intelligence on maritime and coastal targets and identifying the presence of naval mines.
The Israeli firm said the autonomous submarines could perform a significant portion of the missions currently carried out by crewed counterparts at minimal cost and maintenance expense.
The large AUV features a telescopic mast akin to a conventional
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Japan continues development of railguns, despite doubts over their effectiveness
Japan continues to invest in railguns, even though questions remain over their practical utility.
-
SEA nets Royal Navy in-service support contract
Under a new contract with the UK MoD, SEA will provide in-service support for the Combat System Highway (CSH) on UK RN ships for five years.
-
Pakistan receives final Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigates
China has completed delivery of four multipurpose frigates to the Pakistan Navy.
-
SOF Week 2023: US special forces kick off search for new multi-role watercraft
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has kickstarted initial planning for a second-generation Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), according to service officials.
-
MBDA nets new contract for Saudi CAMM missiles
The US Navy has awarded MBDA a $19.6 million contract modification to produce Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles (CAMM) to equip Saudi Arabia's future Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships.