Indian spate of tests includes a missile-assisted torpedo

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India has carried out a spate of recent weapon tests, the most recent of which was its Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART), a stand-off torpedo delivery system.

A two-stage SMART with solid propulsion enjoyed a ‘textbook launch’ from Wheeler Island, Odisha, on 13 December.

The Indian MoD commented: ‘During the mission, full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo.’

The containerised SMART was launched from a Tatra 8x8 truck. The DRDO first flight-tested …