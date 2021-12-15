Indian spate of tests includes a missile-assisted torpedo

Australia ramps up medium landing craft tender
Australia's programme to build army medium landing craft has officially kicked off with a tender.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India has carried out a spate of recent weapon tests, the most recent of which was its Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART), a stand-off torpedo delivery system.
A two-stage SMART with solid propulsion enjoyed a ‘textbook launch’ from Wheeler Island, Odisha, on 13 December.
The Indian MoD commented: ‘During the mission, full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo.’
The containerised SMART was launched from a Tatra 8x8 truck. The DRDO first flight-tested …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Australia's programme to build army medium landing craft has officially kicked off with a tender.
USN Task Force 59 is integrating USVs and AI into 5th Fleet operations.
Denmark and Norway have officially signed as co-financiers of Europe’s joint corvette effort, according to a 13 December Fincantieri statement.
Construction of two new 90m-long modular multimission patrol vessels is just one aspect of naval modernisation in Bulgaria.
Indigenous construction of Pakistan's new conventional submarines is now under way.
French company iXblue is to equip four multirole Finnish corvettes under the Squadron 2020 programme.