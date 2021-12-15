To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian spate of tests includes a missile-assisted torpedo

15th December 2021 - 06:26 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

India successfully tested its SMART stand-off torpedo weapon from a land-based launcher. (DRDO)

India's weapons research agency has conducted tests on a missile-assisted torpedo, short-range surface-to-air missile, extended-range rockets and more.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India has carried out a spate of recent weapon tests, the most recent of which was its Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART), a stand-off torpedo delivery system.

A two-stage SMART with solid propulsion enjoyed a ‘textbook launch’ from Wheeler Island, Odisha, on 13 December.

The Indian MoD commented: ‘During the mission, full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo.’

The containerised SMART was launched from a Tatra 8x8 truck. The DRDO first flight-tested …

