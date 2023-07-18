To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India to purchase additional Scorpene submarines to fill a looming gap

18th July 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

This is one of six Scorpenes that MDL built for the Indian Navy under Project 75. (Photo: IN)

To keep production rolling, MDL will build three additional Scorpenes for the Indian Navy.

India’s MoD is poised to conclude a contract with France’s Naval Group to licence-build three additional Scorpene diesel-electric submarines for the Indian Navy (IN).

Advanced negotiations regarding price, delivery schedules and technology transfer for these boats to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) are underway, and the proposed deal featured prominently in bilateral talks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent two-day trip to Paris.

The three new submarines – approved for procurement by the Defence Acquisition Council on 13 July – will be fitted with air-independent propulsion (AIP) and advanced weaponry. They will supplement six Kalvari-class boats that MDL constructed

