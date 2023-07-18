India to purchase additional Scorpene submarines to fill a looming gap
India’s MoD is poised to conclude a contract with France’s Naval Group to licence-build three additional Scorpene diesel-electric submarines for the Indian Navy (IN).
Advanced negotiations regarding price, delivery schedules and technology transfer for these boats to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) are underway, and the proposed deal featured prominently in bilateral talks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent two-day trip to Paris.
The three new submarines – approved for procurement by the Defence Acquisition Council on 13 July – will be fitted with air-independent propulsion (AIP) and advanced weaponry. They will supplement six Kalvari-class boats that MDL constructed
Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Decisive Edge Newsletter
-
US pushes Japan to provide 155mm ammo for Ukraine
Japan is reluctant to provide lethal aid to support Ukraine's war, despite pressure from the US.
-
UK trials minehunting mothership and autonomous vessels together for the first time
The UK has trialled autonomous minehunting vessels and a new ‘mothership’ together for the first time.
-
Paris Air Show: Boeing completes T-7A Red Hawk taxi tests
The T-7A Red Hawk that underwent this testing is one of five jet trainers that will be used for flight trials this summer.
-
Japan develops long-range target observation munition to accompany missiles
To guide long-range weapons, Japan is developing a new missile with the express purpose of providing observation and targeting data.
-
Fincantieri details FCX Naval Ships Series, eyes Malaysian market for corvette design
At Seafuture 2023, Fincantieri presented its FCX Naval Ships Series and provided further details about the FCX30 design.
-
UK awards BAE £270 million naval radar contract
The UK has awarded BAE Systems a ten-year, £270 million contract to support the radars used by RN warships to spot air and seaborne threats.