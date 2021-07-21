To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

India issues RfP in international submarine hunt

21st July 2021 - 01:22 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Indian Navy needs new Project 75I submarines to replace ageing ones such as the Sindhughosh class. (Diego Quevedo Carmona, Wikimedia)

India has issued an RfP to selected contenders for its conventional submarine acquisition, but a long and winding road lies ahead.

India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) previously greenlighted the issuing of an RfP for six Project 75I conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP), and that tender was duly issued on 20 July.

The programme is expected to cost INR430 billion ($5.9 billion), and the boats will employ a foreign design, with domestic construction occurring under the Strategic Partnership model.

A statement issued by the MoD revealed five foreign shipbuilders are in the frame after a 2019 expression of interest exercise. They are: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME, with the KSS-III), Navantia (S-80), Naval Group (Scorpene), Rubin Design Bureau (Amur 1650) and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (Type 214 or possibly Type 218).

As for the Indian strategic partners, there are two contenders: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). These had been shortlisted in January 2020.

MDL delivered two Type 209 submarines, and is building six Scorpenes. L&T, meanwhile, fabricated the hulls for Arihant-class SSBNs. 

As a single shipbuilder could not deliver all six boats till 2036 at ...

