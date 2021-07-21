India issues RfP in international submarine hunt

USN calls on Raytheon for AN/SPY-6 support
The USN is integrating the AN/SPY-6 scalable radar on corvettes, frigates and cruisers.
India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) previously greenlighted the issuing of an RfP for six Project 75I conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP), and that tender was duly issued on 20 July.
The programme is expected to cost INR430 billion ($5.9 billion), and the boats will employ a foreign design, with domestic construction occurring under the Strategic Partnership model.
A statement issued by the MoD revealed five foreign shipbuilders are in the frame after a 2019 expression of interest exercise. They are: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME, with the KSS-III), Navantia (S-80), Naval Group (Scorpene), Rubin Design Bureau (Amur 1650) and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (Type 214 or possibly Type 218).
As for the Indian strategic partners, there are two contenders: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). These had been shortlisted in January 2020.
MDL delivered two Type 209 submarines, and is building six Scorpenes. L&T, meanwhile, fabricated the hulls for Arihant-class SSBNs.

